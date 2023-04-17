'The Future Of Creativity Is Here!’ is Goafest's 2023 theme

Unveiling the theme, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India said, “Generative AI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and opening new doors to creativity and innovation. This technology will allow our industry to explore newer ideas at a much faster pace and is likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of creativity. Inspired by this game-changing development, we have used Generative AI in the design process of our three-day festival. With sessions and masterclasses that deep-dive into the creative technology landscape, we are sure to re-envision how we collaborate with machines to bring transformative ideas to life. ‘THE FUTURE OF CREATIVITY IS HERE’ and Goafest 2023 is celebrating it. Will you be there?”