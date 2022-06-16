G.O.A.T Brand Labs closes funding round of USD 50 Mn to acquire new brands

In one year since starting the venture, G.O.A.T has completed 15 acquisitions, focussing on a portfolio of well-known, strong and upcoming D2C brands in the Lifestyle space. Some of the brands in their portfolio are The Label Life - A Celebrity-Styled Lifestyle Brand, Voylla (Fashion Jewelry), trueBrowns & Abhishti (Indian Wear), Frangipani (Children Wear), Neemli and Nutriglow (Beauty & Skin Care) and Pets brand Doggie Dabbas. G.O.A.T has also acquired long term rights for Pepe Inner fashion. The company is in advanced discussions with another 12 brands, which will be unveiled in the coming days.