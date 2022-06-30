GoDaddy launches new campaign aimed at giving ‘visibility’ to Indian small business

The new India marketing campaign echoes GoDaddy’s vision to empower entrepreneurs everywhere to grown independently online.
GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs has launched a new India marketing campaign focusing on the benefits of creating an online presence to make business ‘visible’ around the globe, irrespective of the size and the location. The campaign strives to inspire and empower more women entrepreneurs to go online and make opportunities more inclusive.
In the new campaign, the female protagonist is seen exploring a busy, vibrant market street in Jaipur. Disappointed with the negligible state of the small businesses, she steps forward to educate owners towards growing their business by creating a website. Otherwise ‘invisible’ to millions while being offline only, the campaign TVC focuses on the need of taking businesses online, highlighting how GoDaddy is a one-stop solution and a leading provider of online tools and solutions for small businesses. The campaign TVC further reiterates the GoDaddy’s mission to to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.
Speaking on the India marketing campaign, Nikhil Arora, V.P. & M.D, GoDaddy India, said, “At GoDaddy, we aim to bring small, micro, and medium businesses across India, online. With rapid digitization, we encourage business owners to think about new avenues to be seen by consumers as they build a website and create an online presence for their business. The campaign is our way of raising awareness with India’s SMBs and MSMEs to make the most out of having an online presence. We want to encourage women entrepreneurs to take the plunge with entrepreneurship and make an impact in their local area and around the world. At GoDaddy we aim to uplift the spirits of entrepreneurship and helps them to create, grow and manage their businesses with the help of our online tools and services .”
The vibrant, light-hearted, and quirky ad has been shot in a Tier-3 town local market set up, resonating with small & medium businesses. Developed and conceptualized by Mumbai-based creative agency Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign has been rolled out in seven local Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will be showcased across media platforms such as TV, FOS, Display, OLV, Social & PR.