Godrej Appliances woos Kerala consumers with a vibrant musical commercial, bringing alive Onam festivities

Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the campaign is the third in the series of brand’s collaboration with popular musician and singer Anoop Sankar. The foot thumping music is composed by Anoop Sankar while the vocals are by his sons, Dhruvan and Skanda, reality show winner, Sreelakshmi and well-known classical singer, Bhagyalakshmi. The ad shows the brand’s growing portfolio across microwave ovens, deep freezers, air conditioners and more, and also announces the brand’s special ‘Lucky Lakshaprabhu’ offer, gifting customers the opportunity to win cash prize of up to Rs. 1 Lakh a day, on purchase of any Godrej Appliance.