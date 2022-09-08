Godrej Appliances woos Kerala consumers with a vibrant musical commercial, bringing alive Onam festivities

The musical film integrates Onam festivities with the brand’s wide product range and new exciting offers.
As Kerala sets to embrace Onam - its biggest annual festival, Godrej Appliances, business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, has launched a new television commercial bringing alive the festive spirit with a characteristic local sound. The musical film integrates Onam festivities with the brand’s wide product range and new exciting offers.
Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the campaign is the third in the series of brand’s collaboration with popular musician and singer Anoop Sankar. The foot thumping music is composed by Anoop Sankar while the vocals are by his sons, Dhruvan and Skanda, reality show winner, Sreelakshmi and well-known classical singer, Bhagyalakshmi. The ad shows the brand’s growing portfolio across microwave ovens, deep freezers, air conditioners and more, and also announces the brand’s special ‘Lucky Lakshaprabhu’ offer, gifting customers the opportunity to win cash prize of up to Rs. 1 Lakh a day, on purchase of any Godrej Appliance.
Speaking on the campaign Swati Rathi, head-marketing, Godrej Appliances said, “Onam marks the beginning of the festive season for appliances industry and accounts for more than 35% of the state’s sale. Kerala consumers have always demonstrated strong preference for the brand and the tailor made commercial celebrates this love while showcasing the brand’s wide product range for consumers to pick from, along with specially crafted Onam offers. The video will be promoted on TV and digital media.”
Commenting on this Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice chairman, Creativeland Asia, “Godrej Appliances has a really special relationship with Kerala. Come Onam, and you can see that translate into some great offers that add to the festivities. This year’s film captures the joy that the Lucky Lakshaprabhu Offer brings with it. The song composed by Anoop Sankar adds to the magic.”