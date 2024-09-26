Godrej & Boyce is keeping your valuables safe in this new campaign

The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group has introduced its new Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale campaign. It highlights the brand’s commitment to securing homes and ensuring the protection of what matters the most. With innovative and reliable home security solutions that provide peace of mind for families across India, the campaign emphasises the emotional comfort that comes with knowing your valuables and loved ones are well-protected.

The new brand film is a blend of emotion and security that narrates the relatable story of a middle-aged couple returning home only to find their house ransacked by a thief. Despite the chaos of attempted burglary, the true essence of the commercial lies in the couple’s humorous realisation that while the thief created chaos, the Godrej Home Locker protected all that truly mattered. The film concludes with the message, "Jaha Godrej Home Locker Ho, Uss Ghar Ki Khusiyan Koi Nahi Chura Sakta," highlighting the brand's promise of safeguarding happiness and peace of mind.

A recent national survey called the Happiness Index Survey conducted by Godrej & Boyce’s Security Solutions division examined the critical connection between home security and its impact on overall happiness.

The "Happiness Survey" engaged 2,400 respondents, including individuals between the ages of 18 and 50, with a 45% male and 43% female demographic split. The survey was conducted in 12 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai, spanning North, South, East, West, and Central India, providing a comprehensive view of consumer perspectives on security and happiness across the country.

As per the study, 67% Indians believe that improving home security would enhance their overall Happiness. Furthermore, 57% Indians reported an improvement in their sense of happiness or well-being after implementing security measures. The study further revealed that 74% Indians are interested in upgrading their current security measures within the next 3 months.

Commenting on the launch of the Campaign, Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and business head of the security solutions business at Godrej & Boyce said, "At Godrej & Boyce, we believe that home security is not just about safeguarding possessions—it's about ensuring their peace of mind and happiness that comes with knowing your loved ones and home are protected. Our campaign ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ reflects this core belief, emphasising our commitment to reimagining home security for the needs of modern families. Through customer-focused innovation and a deep emotional connection, we aim to transform the way home security is perceived. By integrating advanced technology with a sense of trust and responsibility, this campaign emphasizes our mission to make life more convenient, reliable, and secure. ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ is about safeguarding not just homes, but the happiness that resides within them."

Further to this, Dipesh Kowarkar, founder and CCO, Sixty Fifth Communication who was instrumental in the making of the brand film commented, “Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t feel unhappy after losing their wealth? Losing money often means losing happiness, and this insight is at the core of our new campaign for Godrej Home Lockers. The campaign aims to communicate this message in an engaging and convincing way. Inspired by real-life events, the story is as genuine as the insight, making it highly relatable. With this campaign, the brand embraces a greater responsibility of ‘securing peace of mind’ by proudly positioning itself as ‘Khushiyon ke Rakhwale."

The launch of the Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale campaign serves as a reminder of the critical role security plays in protecting not just valuables, but the happiness and peace of mind that families cherish. It shows how important it is to prioritise home security and an unprecedented event can take place any time, without any notice.

The findings of the Happiness Index Survey reveal that individuals are believing in enhancing home security as a crucial factor in their overall happiness. Hence it is essential to get themselves abreast of the latest intelligent and effective home security measures. At the launch, a wide range of home security products, including home lockers and electronic home security products like wifi home cameras and video door phones, were demonstrated so as to align with the campaign messaging.