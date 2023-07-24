Godrej Capital's latest campaign #IssLoanMeinLoadNahi highlights the benefits of flexible repayment solutions for MSMEs

The campaign was developed in alignment with Godrej Group's commitment to nation-building through trust and Godrej Capital's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth for MSMEs across key markets. #IssLoanMeinLoadNahi underlines that Godrej Capital's business loans are not a load, and businesses can leverage the core offerings of flexible repayment options, zero collaterals, and quick loan sanctions. The business loans come with an industry-first reward program that encourages timely repayments. The campaign starts with a fast-paced brand film that positions Godrej Capital as an enabler for growth. The campaign offers a fresh perspective on choosing the right financial partner for financial assistance to enable business growth and unburden financial constraints through seamless financing solutions.