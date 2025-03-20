Godrej compares traditional storage spots to gambling in new spot

Godrej Security Solutions, part of Godrej Enterprise Group, has launched a new campaign highlighting the risks of traditional methods of storing valuables at home. The campaign compares storing valuables under pillows, behind cupboards, or in temple corners to gambling, stressing the need for secure storage. It promotes Godrej’s advanced home lockers as a safer alternative.

The new campaign compares these habits to gambling and promotes Godrej NX Pro Luxe Home Lockers as a secure alternative. The campaign’s tagline, ‘Daav nahi, Godrej Home Locker Lagaiye,’ urges consumers to choose reliable security over risky storage methods.

Pushkar Gokhale, executive vice-president and business head of the security solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “For generations, Indians have trusted Godrej for their security needs, and with evolving threats, we continue to innovate and adapt. This campaign aims to reshape traditional mind-sets, reinforcing that true security is not about makeshift hiding spots—it’s about investing in solutions that offer real protection. As security threats evolve, so do consumer lifestyles, and we remain at the forefront of this evolution. Blending durability with design, the new home lockers ensure that security complements both functionality and style. With decades of expertise, industry certifications, and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Godrej continues to redefine what home security means for Indian households.”

Sumeet Bhojani, head– brand and strategic insights, Godrej Enterprises Group said, “At Godrej, our journey has always been driven by innovation, trust, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Being one of India’s most reliable brands, our latest series of campaigns reflect our commitment to ‘Unlocking New Worlds’, by offering smarter solutions that add value to everyday life. Whether it's ensuring tension-free security with our advanced home lockers, enabling worry-free living with our IoT enabled digital locks, or enhancing convenience & comfort with our smart ACs, we are addressing the needs of the modern Indian consumers. This campaign reflects our promise to deliver innovative solutions that 'unlock value' for consumers thus enhancing their lives.”

The campaign highlights Godrej’s NX Pro Luxe home lockers with tamper-proof motorised locks, dual digital and biometric access, auto door locking, and an I-Buzz alarm. The lockers also feature voice recognition and digital passcodes, aiming to strengthen home security.