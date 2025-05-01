Godrej Consumer Products marks Labour Day with film on inclusive workforce

To mark International Labour Day, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has released a digital film titled ‘Hands That Speak’. The film highlights the inclusion of employees with disabilities at GCPL’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The film features GCPL employees, including those with hearing and speech disabilities, sharing their experiences through Indian Sign Language, with subtitles. Set in the company’s Tamil Nadu factory, the film focuses on workplace inclusion and highlights the contributions of employees with disabilities.

According to a 2021 report by UnearthInsight, India is home to nearly 30 million persons with disabilities (PwDs), yet only 11% are meaningfully employed. With this initiative, GCPL not only celebrates its people but also calls for systemic change in industries to unlock opportunities, open doors, and build truly inclusive workplaces.

Told through Indian Sign Language (ASL) and supported by subtitles, the film lets GCPL’s employees with hearing and speech disabilities take the lead—sharing their story not with spoken words, but with their hands. These hands don’t just build, pack, or create volumes. They’re symbols of pride, identity, and an unspoken strength that says it all. Set against the ambient hum of a functioning factory, Hands That Speak redefines traditional notions of voice, communication, and contribution. It offers a glimpse into a world where silence is not a barrier but a language, where employees feel the rhythm of machines, contribute with precision, and speak volumes through purposeful action.

Sandhya Ramesh, general manager- diversity equity and inclusion, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “GCPL’s Chengalpattu factory’s commitment to respect and fairness, inspires meaningful change – both in the workplace and beyond. ‘Hands That Speak’ is a celebration of the incredible contributions of people with disabilities in our workforce. On Labour Day, we honour not just the work, but the spirit and individuality behind it. We hope this film sparks conversations and action across industries to make employment more accessible and equitable.”

The Chengalpattu plant in Tamil Nadu employs 50% women and 5% individuals from the LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities, and provides opportunities to people with locomotor, speech, and hearing impairments.