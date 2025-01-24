Godrej Consumer Products’ Q3 ad spends rise by 6% YoY to Rs 364.4 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) recorded advertising spends of Rs 364.4 crore for the third quarter of FY24, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 343.3 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company’s advertising spends saw a marginal rise, up from Rs 364 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

Despite the higher ad spends, GCPL reported a 14.3% YoY decline in consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 498 crore, impacted by subdued performance in its Home and Personal Care segments. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and Rs 491.31 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew by 3% YoY and 2% QoQ, reaching Rs 3,749 crore. Home Care revenues contributed Rs 1,095 crore, a 4% YoY growth, while the Personal Care segment posted revenues of Rs 1,044 crore, reflecting a 2% YoY increase.