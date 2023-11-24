Godrej expert rich crème unveils 'Baalon ka Best Friend’ campaign

The ad film is conceptualised by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of Godrej Consumer Products.
Godrej expert rich crème, a flagship brand of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has launched its latest TVC campaign, ‘Baalon ka best friend’.
The film shows two friends where one gently teasing the other one for a not-so-great hair colour choice. But instead of just laughing it off, she lends a hand and helps fix the hair colour mishap using Godrej Expert Rich Crème, which makes her hair nourished and hydrated. It's a sweet moment that shows how friends can support each other through the little things.
Sharing his thoughts around the campaign, Prakhar Sharma, general manager- brand equity- hair colours, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Hair colour is a high stakes category, and individuals tend to place a considerable importance on it. To ensure they make the right choice, consumers rely excessively on the advice of their closest friends. This is much truer amongst consumers between 25-35 age brackets, on which we want to focus on. Through this campaign, our goal is to reaffirm Godrej Expert Rich Crème's position as a brand that cares for their hair, the way their closest friends care for them.”
Shalini Avadhani, lead creative strategist- LightBox, Godrej , commented on the creative aspect of the TVC, saying, “We’ve often seen best friends travelling, partying and having a great time in ads. But rarely have we seen them being brutally honest with each other, the way only real friends can be. Underneath this raw honesty, lies warmth and genuine care. Godrej Expert Rich Crème's new campaign reflects this authenticity.”