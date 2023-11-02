Godrej Ezee's TV campaign weaves care and warmth into every woolen knit

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL.
Godrej Ezee has released a heartwarming TV campaign conceptualised by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL. The ad artfully conveys a heartfelt warmth and a profound sense of togetherness, celebrating the spirit of care.
Commenting on the campaign, Shekhar Saurabh, category head – homecare, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, "Woolens don't just provide physical warmth; they envelop us in a comforting embrace, shielding us from the winter's chill with their gentle softness. With our latest campaign, we aim to reiterate Ezee's position as a specialized liquid detergent brand dedicated to preserving delicate woollen fabrics and preventing pilling in woollen garments.”
In a picturesque snowy setting, the TVC shows a young boy, clad in a cozy woollen sweater, stumble upon a trembling puppy. Acting swiftly, he shelters the pup within his garment and heads home. His mother, intrigued by the unexpected bundle, is met with her son's hopeful gaze, expressing a wish to adopt the shivering companion. Regrettably, the mother gently imparts their inability to do so, leaving the boy visibly crestfallen. The narrative takes a poignant turn as the mother tenderly washes the very sweater her child wore while bringing the puppy home. In that moment, she recognizes the solace it offered both her son and the puppy, resonating with the care and warmth that Ezee imparts to woollens. The commercial culminates with a poignant message, emphasizing the significance of preserving such cherished care and warmth in woollens with Godrej Ezee.
Speaking on the films’ creative thought, Shalini Avadhani, lead creative strategist, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Godrej Ezee has always been known for its gentle cleaning and care of woollen garments. In this new campaign, we use a sweater as a symbol of warmth and care, routing it through the innocence of a boy and goodness that he has to offer. The sweater isn’t just a garment – it weaves in itself the most potent of all emotions – love. And through, we highlight how a woollen garment – that’s delicate yet holds so much love is given that extra dose of care with Ezee