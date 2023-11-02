Godrej Ezee's TV campaign weaves care and warmth into every woolen knit

In a picturesque snowy setting, the TVC shows a young boy, clad in a cozy woollen sweater, stumble upon a trembling puppy. Acting swiftly, he shelters the pup within his garment and heads home. His mother, intrigued by the unexpected bundle, is met with her son's hopeful gaze, expressing a wish to adopt the shivering companion. Regrettably, the mother gently imparts their inability to do so, leaving the boy visibly crestfallen. The narrative takes a poignant turn as the mother tenderly washes the very sweater her child wore while bringing the puppy home. In that moment, she recognizes the solace it offered both her son and the puppy, resonating with the care and warmth that Ezee imparts to woollens. The commercial culminates with a poignant message, emphasizing the significance of preserving such cherished care and warmth in woollens with Godrej Ezee.