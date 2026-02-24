Godrej focuses on comprehensive AC warranty in latest ad

The Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group has released a digital film for its air conditioners featuring actor Deven Bhojani. The campaign centres on the brand’s five-year comprehensive warranty, which covers technician visits, gas refills and remote replacement without additional charges.

Set in a living room during a new AC installation, the film depicts a neighbour, played by Bhojani, offering unsolicited advice while the homeowner installs a Godrej AC. The narrative contrasts informal suggestions with the brand’s warranty proposition.

According to the company, the communication aims to address consumer concerns around hidden costs associated with air conditioner servicing.

Speaking on this film, Swati Rathi, head of Marketing, Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said: “While buying ACs, consumers are looking for products that offer performance and peace of mind. The film interestingly captures a slice of everyday Indian life, where everyone has an opinion. Through the humour, we wanted to reassure consumers that with Godrej ACs, comfort doesn’t come with riders. Reinforcing Godrej’s commitment to trust, we offer not just thoughtfully designed products but also thoughtfully crafted and honest offers.”

Commenting on this, Sahil Shah, CEO - Dentsu Creative Isobar, said: "We rooted the idea in something deeply familiar, the everyday Indian neighbour. From the story to the choice of artist, every element was designed to deliver the brand’s message with relevance. When communication feels familiar, it naturally becomes more meaningful."

The film has been released across digital and social media platforms.