Godrej Industries Group & Bhamla Foundation launch new campaign for World Environment Day

Godrej Industries Group (GIG), in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhamla Foundation, has launched a #BeatPlasticPollution campaign to mark World Environment Day. Supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the campaign – featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sharvari Wagh – addresses critical environmental challenges, including plastic pollution and earthing – encouraging the protection of soil, plants, and the environment to restore balance and sustain life on Earth.

Commenting on its association with the initiative, Sujit Patil, chief communications officer- corporate brand and communications, Godrej Industries Group, said, “The world generates over 2 billion tonnes of solid waste annually, with less than 15% recycled. For plastic, this rate drops to just 9%, highlighting the urgency for collective action. At Godrej Industries Group, prioritising people and the planet is core to our values. We have reduced our plastic packaging intensity by over 20% since 2020, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices. Through this campaign, we are leveraging the influence of renowned personalities to highlight the urgency of addressing critical challenges like plastic pollution and renewable energy. Their voices have the power to amplify messages, inspire action, and make sustainability a shared responsibility. Together, we aim to drive meaningful change and create a sustainable legacy for future generations.”

Asif Bhamla, chairman of the Bhamla Foundation, said, "Driving actionable change requires mobilising entire communities, and public-private partnerships like our collaboration with BMC and Godrej Industries Group are key to making a real difference. While behaviour change remains a challenge in our country, simple communication paired with effective calls to action can truly land the message. For example, replacing single-use plastic bottles with sustainable alternatives and protecting soil, plants, and the broader environment are small but vital solutions that together help restore balance and sustain life on Earth. Through these films, we aim to revive sustainable lifestyles and inspire a collective shift toward environmental balance.”

At the heart of the campaign is a two-part digital film series directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, featuring actors Ajay Devgn and Sharvari Wagh. These poignant films highlight the daily, often unnoticed ways in which human behaviour is impacting the Earth, and call for a return to conscious, rooted living.

In Pyaasa, Ajay Devgn refuses to drink from a plastic bottle, highlighting the issue of single-use plastics. The scene ends with him choosing an earthen vessel instead, promoting sustainable alternatives.

In Earthing, Ajay Devgn lies on the grass amid urban chaos to highlight the importance of staying connected to nature. When Sharvari asks what he's doing, he replies, “Insaan ka bhi fuse ud sakta hai... wiring theek rakhne ke liye, earthing zaroori hai,” underscoring the need to stay grounded in a fast-paced world.

Commenting on his association, Ajay Devgn, bollywood actor and global ambassador of World Environment Day 2025, said, "The environment is not just a global concern; it's a personal responsibility that affects every individual. I chose to be part of this campaign because it emphasizes simple yet powerful actions we can take to protect our planet. Initiatives like eliminating plastic from our daily lives are essential steps toward a cleaner and greener future. By addressing pressing issues like plastic pollution, we can collectively strive to beat plastic pollution and create a sustainable world. I firmly believe that collective action can lead to meaningful change, and I am honoured to lend my voice to this vital movement.”

Actor Sharvari Wagh, shared, “This project made me realise that we are always plugged into our phones, our schedules, our stress, and we rarely stop to plug into the Earth itself. In the film, my character questions what Ajay sir is doing, and by the end, she gets it. I think plenty of the younger demographic will relate to that. We do not always realise how far we have drifted from nature. Campaigns like this one are important because they are not just telling you to change, they are showing you how simple and grounding that change can be.”

Director Imtiaz Ali added, “Both Pyaasa and Earthing came from a place of deep concern but also hope. With Pyaasa, we used a very basic human need, ‘thirst’ to show how disconnected we have become from nature. We wanted to question the idea that plastic, something so unnatural, has become our default choice. In Earthing, we flipped the chaos of our urban lives with a moment of stillness, lying on the grass, breathing, grounding ourselves. It is symbolic of the reset we all need. Directing these films was not just about awareness; it was about evoking emotion, and nudging people to rethink habits they have stopped questioning.”

The campaign, supported by Godrej Magic Handwash and Godrej L’Affaire, will culminate in a Cyclothon on June 4, inviting participants to reaffirm their commitment to sustainability and reinforce the global call for environmental stewardship. Furthermore, Godrej Magic Handwash will host on-ground initiatives and distribute complimentary handwash samples to encourage and facilitate the adoption of sustainable lifestyle practices.