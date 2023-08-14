Godrej Industries hopes to fulfil India’s dreams and wishes with #AsYouWishIndia

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Godrej Industries’ Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia.
Coinciding with India’s 76th Independence Day celebrations, India’s leading diversified business conglomerate, Godrej Industries, releases a digital campaign film - #AsYouWishIndia. The campaign aims to showcase the conglomerate’s remarkable journey in parallel with India's evolution and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of millions through a diverse range of essential products and services that provide safety, shelter, food, financial support, confidence, and more.
Conceptualized and executed by Godrej Industries’ Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia, the film celebrates the integration of various business verticals showcasing a shared vision of the group towards building a stronger and more self-reliant India. The #AsYouWishIndia campaign is an ode to the millions of Indian consumers who have trusted Godrej Industries over the decades and integrated their products into their daily lives.
Speaking on the launch of its campaign, Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Industries said, “As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, we at Godrej Industries take pride in being a part of our nation’s incredible journey and appreciate the opportunity to empower every Indian through our innovative products and solutions. The film #AsYouWishIndia attempts to capture our contribution in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of every Indian, as we continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.”
Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice chairman, Creativeland Asia, added, “If there’s one thing that we’ve seen Godrej Industries consistently do in their journey is answering India’s wishes and needs with one answer. #AsYouWishIndia. And we believe the 76th Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate this beautiful journey towards making India’s aspirations come true.”
Godrej Industries’ #AsYouWishIndia campaign is live on digital and social media platforms.