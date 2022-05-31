Godrej Jersey launches ‘Recharge’, an apple flavoured energizing drink

Valluri Seshagiri Rao, strategy head, R K Swamy BBDO, said, “We needed to showcase Godrej Jersey Recharge’s benefit of providing an “energy boost” uniquely and powerfully. An electrifying drink gives you an instant rush -- ‘Bijlee jaisi energy!’ Therefore, we equated Recharge with ‘Bijlee’. Visually too, we wanted something the transformation in a unique way that could become a property associated with just Recharge for future campaigns. Hence, the bolts in the eyes and hair-spiking of the characters. We’re sure the advertisement will cut ice with consumers, and more people will queue up for a taste of the Bijlee (Recharge).”