Godrej Jersey launches ‘Recharge’, an apple flavoured energizing drink

The multilingual DVC is conceptualized by RK Swamy BBDO.
On the World Milk Day (June 1), offering an energetic and nutritious solution for consumers to beat the heat this summer, Godrej Jersey, the leading dairy brand and subsidiary business of Godrej Agrovet, launched an apple flavoured energizing drink under its brand Recharge.
At a pocket-friendly INR 10 for the 180ml pack price point, Recharge is a rejuvenating drink infused with whey proteins that “recharges” consumers by replenishing the lost energy. Recharge will be now available in four distinct (Apple, Mango, Orange and Lemon) flavours across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, and Nagpur.
Godrej Jersey has also unveiled a multilingual DVC for Recharge, highlighting its USP of being a hydrating drink that serves ‘Bijlee jaisi energy’. The DVC has been conceptualized by leading advertising agency R K Swamy BBDO in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. It powerfully demonstrates the uniqueness of the product by equating ‘Recharge’ with ‘Bijlee’, which boosts and replenishes lost energy on a hot summer day.
Commenting on the launch, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey, said, “Protein inclusion is extremely critical in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Consuming an energizing drink at an economical price-point of INR 10 is an expedient and convenient way for a majority of our population to include healthy proteins in their hydration needs. We are confident that this is a category-defining product. With this launch, we aim to double our category revenue by FY24.”
Valluri Seshagiri Rao, strategy head, R K Swamy BBDO, said, “We needed to showcase Godrej Jersey Recharge’s benefit of providing an “energy boost” uniquely and powerfully. An electrifying drink gives you an instant rush -- ‘Bijlee jaisi energy!’ Therefore, we equated Recharge with ‘Bijlee’. Visually too, we wanted something the transformation in a unique way that could become a property associated with just Recharge for future campaigns. Hence, the bolts in the eyes and hair-spiking of the characters. We’re sure the advertisement will cut ice with consumers, and more people will queue up for a taste of the Bijlee (Recharge).”
The South India Protein Gap study (2019) by Karvy Insights revealed that as many as 83 per cent of people who don’t consume milk in India suffer from protein deficiency. 80% of consumers surveyed were aware of the benefits of a protein-rich diet. However, most were unaware of the actual daily requirement. Hence, consuming a rejuvenating drink like Recharge can improve inclusion of healthy proteins in our daily dietary needs and also be a nutritious thirst-quencher during a scorching summer day.