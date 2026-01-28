Godrej launches handloom-friendly AI washing machines for Indian fabrics

This Republic Day, Godrej’s Appliances Business is taking a step to support India’s handloom heritage through its ‘Tested for Handlooms’ initiative. Using AI-powered front-load washing machines, the brand wants to make caring for handloom fabrics easier, encouraging people to wear them more often.

From Kasavu in Kerala to Paithani in Maharashtra, Mysore Silk, Pochampally Ikat, Chikankari, Bandhani, and Muga Silk, India’s handloom fabrics are vibrant and culturally rich but many people shy away from them because of the effort involved in maintaining them. Hand wash or dry cleaning is the usual choice, meaning these fabrics are worn less frequently.

To address this, Godrej tested its washing machines on 25 different handloom fabrics from across the country. Each fabric was examined carefully, including under a 40x microscope, to ensure it could withstand multiple washes without damage.

The initiative is being brought to life through a multi-city campaign, featuring a hoarding with handloom fabrics flowing out of Godrej washing machines, cabs decorated with local handloom designs, a digital film, social media storytelling, and in-store displays—giving people multiple ways to experience the campaign.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head – Appliances Division, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “It is only when technology meets traditions that we can preserve what matters. With our ‘designed for India’ washing machines, we encourage Indians to wear their handlooms with confidence and pride.”

Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Appliances Business, Godrej Enterprises Group, added, “This initiative makes it easier for Indian consumers to care for handloom fabrics at home, reflecting our commitment to technology truly made for India.”