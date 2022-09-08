Godrej Locks encourages people to ‘Live Freely’ in its latest campaign

For the last couple of years people have been stuck indoors and recently the ‘wanderlust’ on social media shows exactly how much people had been yearning to live freely! But ‘living free’ is not just about traveling, it’s about taking the time out about living the way you want. Whether you want to spend more time with your family or just build new connections. Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, (GLAFS) recently unveiled their latest campaign, ‘#GoLiveFreely’ wherein it encourages their customers to do what they want and when they want. Being away from your homes for long periods of time, always causes a ton of worries, especially about the safety of your home and your belongings within. Hence, it is apt for an iconic brand synonymous with #HomeSafety to advocate this message.