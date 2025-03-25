Godrej Locks highlights smart security in ‘Befikar Living Unlocked’ ad

Godrej Locks & Architectural Solutions has launched its ‘Befikar Living Unlocked’ campaign to introduce the Advantis IoT 9 Digital Lock. The campaign highlights the brand’s focus on home safety innovation through a new television commercial addressing common security concerns.

The ‘Befikar Living Unlocked’ TVC features three astronauts preparing for a space mission when one realises he may have forgotten to lock his door. The ad highlights the Advantis IoT 9 Digital Lock’s remote access feature, allowing users to control their locks via an app from anywhere. The campaign emphasises the brand’s focus on home security and convenience.

Speaking about the campaign, Shyam Motwani, business head, Locks & Architectural Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “Digital locks have emerged as a key growth driver, now contributing 10% to the business with an impressive 45% year-on-year growth. This growth is fueled by younger consumers seeking connected, and design-led safety solutions. As part of our commitment to innovation, the Advantis IoT 9 Digital Lock combines advanced technology with intuitive features to address home safety concerns. It has an impressive 9 ways of access entering the maximum convenience. Our ‘Befikar Living Unlocked’ campaign highlights this relatable scenario, showcasing how the Advantis IoT 9 ensures worry-free living with its cutting-edge safety features. To further drive growth, we are expanding our portfolio, enhancing key touchpoints, and promoting awareness of smart, innovative safety solutions.”

Sumeet Bhojani, head – brand and strategic insights, Godrej Enterprises Group, added, “At Godrej, innovation is at the core of what we do. With the Advantis IoT 9 and other smart solutions, we continue to empower consumers with technology that simplifies and enhances their lives. Our ‘Befikar Living Unlocked’ campaign reflects this promise — unlocking convenience, safety, and peace of mind for every household.”

The campaign will be amplified by a 360-degree marketing strategy including digital platforms and social media.