Godrej Magic advocates for proper handwashing practices in new campaign

Godrej Magic Handwash, a ready-to-mix handwash from Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), launched an awareness campaign on Global Handwashing Day to promote proper handwashing practices and encourage sustaining the habit. The campaign highlights an essential truth: hand hygiene cannot be achieved in a superficial way. While handwashing is important, the campaign focuses on handwashing as an important pre-emptive measure for disease control and leading a healthy lifestyle.

According to a survey conducted by the National Sample Survey (NSS) in India, only 35.82% of the population regularly follows hand hygiene before meals, while 60% of households wash hands only with water. Several reports also highlight a decline in consistent handwashing habits as daily routines returned to normal post-COVID-19.

Although Global Handwashing Day was observed yesterday, its message resonates every day—proper hand hygiene is crucial not just on one day, but as an ongoing habit for preventing infections and maintaining overall health. This year's theme, "Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?" reinforces the lasting importance of hand hygiene in daily life.

To amplify its message, Godrej Magic has partnered with Godrej L’Affaire, the owned media platform from Godrej Industries Group, to release a digital film that highlights the importance of thorough handwashing. What happens when we take shortcuts in life? Incomplete efforts often lead to incomplete outcomes, and hygiene is no exception. Imagine trying to get through your day with only half of the things you rely on—half a lunch, half a desk, or even half a chair. Isn't that what happens when we wash only one hand? Through humour and clever scenarios, this film delivers a simple but essential message: proper hygiene is ‘all or nothing.’

Godrej Magic has partnered with Teach for India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to educational equity, to promote proper hand hygiene practices among children. As part of this initiative, students in the Teach for India network will be trained to maintain effective hand hygiene habits. This outreach effort will educate children in over 500 classrooms.

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Senguttuvan, head of marketing (Personal Care), Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Global Handwashing Day is a perfect reminder that good hygiene remains as important as ever, even though life has returned to normal post-Covid. With Godrej Magic Handwash, we are not just offering a product, we are promoting a shift in mindset. It’s about ensuring cleanliness is complete, every single time. As India’s first powder-to-liquid handwash, Godrej Magic is driving innovation, making proper hygiene simple, affordable for as low as INR 10 and an integral part of our daily routine.”

Sujit Patil, chief communications officer, Godrej Industries Group, added, “Godrej L’Affaire, Godrej Industries Group’s owned media platform was conceptualised to trigger meaningful conversations around nuances of lifestyle. Hygiene and well-being are important aspects of personal lifestyle. Based on an insight that the seriousness of handwashing has dwindled post return to normalcy from COVID-19, we thought it is appropriate to bring the principles of effective hand washing to the fore. Through this campaign to commemorate the Global Handwashing Day, we aim to remind people that good hand hygiene is non-negotiable and an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and can help live a full life.”



Speaking on outreach programme with children, Teach for India Founder and CEO, Shaheen Mistri said, Instilling good habits in childhood lays the foundation for a lifetime of well-being. Teaching kids the importance of hygiene, beginning with the proper way to wash their hands, is essential for their health. That’s why Godrej Magic, in collaboration with Teach For India, is driving a program to educate children on the importance of hand-washing, in over 500 classrooms. Godrej Magic is gifting handwash to Teach For India classrooms, to showcase correct hand-washing techniques through live demonstrations, and to inculcate the importance of proper hand-washing practices.”

To boost the initiative's digital reach, the brand has engaged over 50 content creators, including doctors, parenting experts, and stand-up comedians. Additionally, Godrej Magic will further promote the campaign through a variety of media partnerships.

In a post-pandemic world, where it’s easy to let basic habits slide, proper handwashing is one of the simplest yet most important steps we can sustain to protect ourselves.