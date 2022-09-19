Godrej Magic handwash ropes in Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

As Bollywood’s reigning diva for a number of years, the actor has a vast and loyal fanbase who look up to her in various aspects. With a new movie in the pipeline, an appearance on a popular dance reality show and fresh off the success of her OTT debut, Madhuri’s popularity spans across age groups and geographies. This association aims to bring together her legendary charm and Godrej Magic’s brand values to encourage people to prioritize handwashing and make sustainable choices.

The TVC opens with Madhuri getting ready on set while rehearsing for an ad film. She is seen practicing and calling out the brand name of Godrej Magic handwash. The director then calls out to her and asks if she wants to hear the script. Madhuri shrugs disinterestedly, smiles and replies that handwash ads are always the same. With a smile, she adds “There will be a doctor, a kid with dirty hands and me - the smart mother.” She gives a knowing nod to the director to start the shoot and asks for the Godrej Magic Handwash. The director then hands her a sachet of Magic Handwash and she looks at him puzzled. The director then explains that the sachet is the handwash. Cut to a visual of the powder being added into a bottle and then mixed with water to transform into the handwash. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic she turns to the camera and says “Now that’s magic!” The TVC ends with the product visuals and reads, ‘less plastic more magic.’