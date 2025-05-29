Godrej Ninja targets pet gut health in new ad

Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, has launched Godrej Ninja, a new pet food brand focused on improving gut health and immunity in dogs. The pet care market in India is estimated at Rs. 6,000 crore, with pet food accounting for Rs. 5,000 crore. Gastrointestinal issues, linked to poor nutrition, are responsible for nearly 30% of vet visits.

To support the launch, Godrej has released a TV commercial in Tamil Nadu. The campaign was created by Godrej Creative Lab, the company’s in-house agency.

Chirag Aga, head of marketing, Godrej Pet Care (GPC), shared, “Pet care is one of India’s fastest-growing consumer segments, driven by increasing awareness, evolving lifestyles, and the deep emotional connection between families and their pets. At Godrej Pet Care, we created Godrej Ninja by harnessing the collective strengths of the Godrej Industries Group—bringing together expertise in R&D, consumer insight, and brand building. While Ninja is currently available only in Tamil Nadu, this campaign marks the start of our journey to spotlight the vital link between gut health and stronger immunity in dogs. Our storytelling blends scientific credibility with emotional warmth—and of course, celebrates the irresistible charm of our furry companions.”

The Godrej Ninja TVC highlights the product's nutritional benefits while focusing on pet well-being. It uses a vernacular script and a simple narrative centred on family and care. The tagline, ‘More gut Power, Less Sick Days,’ emphasises the brand’s focus on gut health and reduced illness, aiming to build trust among pet owners.

Shalini Avadhani and Gaurav Kumar, lead creative strategists - creative lab, Godrej Consumer Products, commented, “Godrej Ninja is designed to support dogs' gut health, which is crucial in boosting their immunity. We wanted communication to reflect our expertise in pet nutrition, but without sounding overly clinical. That’s where the idea of the Dog-Doctor came in—a playful character with human hands to bridge scientific credibility with warmth and charm. The Dog-Doctor champions the idea that every dog deserves a healthy gut, and that’s exactly what Godrej Ninja delivers.”

Godrej Ninja, a dry dog food brand developed and tested in India, aims to support gut health and immunity through a blend of Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Polyphenols. Formulated with input from veterinary experts, the product includes 37 balanced nutrients such as Vitamins, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Phytonutrients. The company uses freshly sourced raw materials to maintain product quality and provide complete nutritional support for dogs.