Godrej No.1 reveals new TVC with actor Shaheer Sheikh

Godrej No.1 has released a new TVC “Tum Hi Ho No.1” featuring actor Shaheer Sheikh for its Sandal & Turmeric soap. The ace actor plays the role of a husband mesmerised by his wife’s effortless beauty and her hard work. The TVC reveals Godrej No.1 Sandal & Turmeric soap as the magic behind her natural glowing skin. The campaign focuses on how women can take care of their beauty needs while managing their daily chores.
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products (India), said, “Godrej No.1 is a highly revered soap brand that is commended for its natural ingredients like Sandal & Turmeric. We are committed to offering the best bathing experience to our consumers. We understand the fast-paced lives of most women and wish to offer them a solution that they can rely on. With this TVC, we hope to further establish our soap as the ideal choice for glowing and healthy skin.”
Commenting on the TVC, actor Shaheer Sheikh said, “I have always voiced my support in favour of women; even the shows I work on, have narratives around women empowerment. This is truly something I believe in – women need to be celebrated every day. I have great respect and admiration for all the women out there, who handle work and family, while taking care of themselves. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Godrej No. 1 whose values are in sync with mine. This new TVC is all about creating a space for women to look naturally beautiful, while juggling the demands of life commitments."