Godrej No.1 reveals new TVC with actor Shaheer Sheikh

Commenting on the TVC, actor Shaheer Sheikh said, “I have always voiced my support in favour of women; even the shows I work on, have narratives around women empowerment. This is truly something I believe in – women need to be celebrated every day. I have great respect and admiration for all the women out there, who handle work and family, while taking care of themselves. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Godrej No. 1 whose values are in sync with mine. This new TVC is all about creating a space for women to look naturally beautiful, while juggling the demands of life commitments."