Godrej No.1's new campaign celebrates inner beauty

Godrej No.1, a soap brand from Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), unveils its latest television commercial as part of the Dil Se Khoobsurat campaign. With the Indian soap category valued at approximately Rs 24000 crore, Godrej No.1 aims to stand out with its significant market presence, offering consumers a combination of goodness and quality, rooted in a legacy of trust and excellence.

The new commercial, conceptualised by Lightbox, GCPL's in-house creative studio, exemplifies the brand's dedication to impactful and heartfelt storytelling.

Neeraj Senguttuvan, vice president, marketing – Personal Care, Godrej Consumer Products, shared insights into the campaign, stated, “Today, Godrej No. 1 is among the highest-selling soap brands, dedicated to offering the best bathing experience to our consumers. While the category has 100% penetration, soap category remains one of the most cluttered spaces. The new campaign by Godrej No.1 is our effort to engage consumers with the message of how inner beauty complements the outer beauty."

The Dil Se Khoobsurat TV commercial portrays a heartwarming scenario: a few school kids walk hop into a bus. Among them is a visually challenged girl. A woman offers her the window seat. At first the little girl is a bit sceptical but soon enough, the woman and the girl bond over the many beautiful things happening outside the window, being described with great zest by the woman.

The girl tells the woman she is beautiful. When the woman asks her how she can tell, the girl replies that those who are beautiful on the inside are the ones who are truly beautiful.

Commenting on the thought behind the campaign, Shalini Avadhani, lead creative strategist at Lightbox, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), commented, "We often find people more and more beautiful as we discover just how kind they are. In a world where the concept of beauty is getting layered by the day, we wanted the brand to reclaim beauty’s simplest definition.”