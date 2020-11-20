Godrej Protekt assures to protect your family just like you would

Speaking about the new films, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej Protekt has always focused on providing the best and top quality hygiene products to its consumers. With the increasing emphasis on hygiene and well-being, our TVC campaign showcase how Protekt Health Soap and Protekt Air & Surface Disinfectant spray are not only effective with 99.9% germ protection, but are also appealing with a pleasant fragrance. They stand out as they are pleasant and are not in the clinical space. A child’s trust is validated by his mother or a doctor, and we highlight this sentiment in the TVCs positioning Godrej Protekt as the protector of a family.”