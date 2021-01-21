Godrej Protekt Magic's new spot talks about India’s first powder to liquid handwash

Priced at Rs 15, all you need to do is add the powder into water and shake and the handwash is ready.
Hand washing is perhaps the most basic and yet the most important step we can take to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. This is something that’s been drilled into our heads since the pandemic broke out. Thus, the sale of handwash brands has risen manifold.
In a Creativeland Asia conceptualised ad, Protekt, a personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, aims to build awareness about Godrej Protekt Magic, India's first power to liquid handwash.
In the ad, we see a doctor gift her nephew the handwash who then goes on to show how to make it. The kid’s mother expresses worry about the price but the doctor allays her fear and reveals it is priced at Rs 15. It also gives 99.9 per cent protection from Covid-19 germs.
Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, Godrej Protekt has always focused on providing affordable yet superior hygiene products to its consumers. Protekt Magic is one such offering which stands out and is a category game-changer. With this new TVC, our aim is to create awareness for the powder to liquid format and highlight 99.9% germ protection which is now available at an affordable price point of INR 15. We would like to further penetrate the market and increase trials of this unique product. The TVC also highlights the newly launched lime variant along with the existing neem and aloe vera variant.”
Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “This is truly a revolutionary product - magical, I would add. It's magic at so many levels - innovation, price point and germ protection. Our effort was to make a piece of communication that actually called out all the magic in the product. And we did that in Protekt's unique way - with delight and expertise."