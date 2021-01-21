Godrej Protekt Magic's new spot talks about India’s first powder to liquid handwash

Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, Godrej Protekt has always focused on providing affordable yet superior hygiene products to its consumers. Protekt Magic is one such offering which stands out and is a category game-changer. With this new TVC, our aim is to create awareness for the powder to liquid format and highlight 99.9% germ protection which is now available at an affordable price point of INR 15. We would like to further penetrate the market and increase trials of this unique product. The TVC also highlights the newly launched lime variant along with the existing neem and aloe vera variant.”