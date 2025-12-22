Godrej reframes Christmas traditions in latest festive campaign

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, the culinary owned media platform of Godrej Industries Group, has released a Christmas campaign titled Jingle Bells Unwrapped. The campaign reimagines the popular Christmas carol to reflect contemporary, urban Indian celebrations that often unfold away from traditional imagery associated with the festival.

Created in collaboration with all-vocal ensemble Voctronica, the track features Godrej Yummmiez and celebrity chefs Amrita Raichand and Ajay Chopra. The song draws on everyday experiences such as decorating with old fairy lights, watching familiar holiday films and sharing quick meals at home, rather than large, traditional gatherings.

The campaign references insights from the STTEM 2.0 – India Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez, which notes that snacking habits are closely tied to mood and moments of celebration. The narrative positions food as a source of comfort and connection in smaller, more personal festive settings.

Speaking about the Campaign, Anushree Dewen, head of marketing and Innovation, Godrej Foods, said: “As marketers, we are always looking for smarter, more creative ways to land our messages and products in culture. This collaboration with Voctronica allowed us to reimagine a familiar Christmas track in a way that feels relevant and insight led. Our STTEM 2.0 report shows that 67 percent of Indians snack based on mood, with 72 percent snacking more when they’re happy. That insight comes alive in lines like ‘one quick snack can flip the mood and spark the perfect night’. The song also reflects how protein-rich, convenient foods are increasingly becoming part of everyday celebratory moments”.

Speaking about the Campaign, Sujit Patil, chief communication officer, Godrej Industries Group said: “Vikhroli Cucina, our owned media platform for food lovers has come a long way in creating engaging content and spark healthy narratives. Festivals today are as much about mindful choices as they are about memorable moments. With our Christmas jingle for Yummiez, we wanted to celebrate the growing shift towards smarter, protein-rich snacking without losing any of the fun, spontaneity or togetherness that make this season special. A quick, tasty snack can turn a rushed day into an evening of laughter around the table, and that is the spirit we have tried to capture. In line with our value of creating delight, we see Yummiez as a simple way to bring families and friends closer, one delicious bite at a time and we wish all a Christmas that is joyful and a little healthier.”

The campaign positions Christmas as a personal experience shaped by everyday rituals, shared spaces and small comforts, rather than fixed traditions.