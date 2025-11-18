Godrej rolls out digital safety campaign under Har Ghar Surakshit program

Godrej’s Locks & Architectural Solutions (LAS) unit is expanding its Har Ghar Surakshit program as it enters its ninth year, framing it around the growing concerns of digital and home security. The company is also deepening its presence in the smart home category with a new line of Neo Digital Locks, aiming to capture rising demand for affordable connected security products. The latest phase of the Har Ghar Surakshit campaign places stronger emphasis on digital awareness and everyday security behavior, linking the communication to the growing risks of online exposure.

As part of the program, Godrej has launched the Accidental Invitation App, a tool designed to show consumers how social media oversharing can unintentionally expose their homes to risk. Built entirely using AI, the app assigns users a personalised 'Accidental Invitation Score' and suggests steps to reduce digital vulnerabilities. According to industry trends cited in the campaign, cybercrimes linked to social media have nearly tripled in India over the past five years.

The Neo Digital Locks range is positioned as an entry point for users seeking smarter home security without premium pricing. The lineup includes features such as video door phones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, multiple access modes, anti-theft alerts, and emergency power backup. Prices start at INR 8,999.

“For eight years, Har Ghar Surakshit has championed home safety as a shared responsibility. With the Accidental Invitation App, we are extending this mission into the digital realm. The launch of the Neo Digital Locks Range marks a strategic step in redefining intelligent security for modern Indian homes and driving growth in the smart home category,” said Shyam Motwani, business head, LAS, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The company says its home safety program has conducted more than 1.7 lakh check-ups so far, including 21,000 in FY26. With digital locks showing strong year-on-year adoption, LAS expects the Neo range to expand its role in the broader smart home market.