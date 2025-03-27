Godrej ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador for Godrej Jersey Badam Milk

Creamline Dairy Products, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet selling products under the brand name Godrej Jersey, has roped in Rana Daggubati, a renowned actor and entrepreneur as their new brand ambassador for Godrej Jersey Badam Milk. Through this association, the brand aims to strengthen its reach and deepen household penetration across key markets.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Rana Daggubati, Indian Actor and Film Producer said, “I’m excited to join the Godrej Industries Group as the brand ambassador for Godrej Jersey Badam Milk. Made from real milk, this product is naturally rich in protein, calcium, and essential vitamins A and D, making it the perfect blend of taste and energy. What truly excites me is Godrej’s unwavering commitment to trust, quality, and authenticity—values that resonate deeply with me. This TVC is very relatable and mirrors my own fast-paced lifestyle. In today’s busy world, all we seek is a refreshing break, and Godrej Jersey Badam Milk is the perfect companion for a hectic day.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Shantanu Raj, head of marketing, Godrej Jersey said: "Godrej Jersey Badam Milk has long been a leader in the flavoured milk category in Hyderabad and Telugu geographies, just as Rana is a prominent figure in Telugu cinema. His strong connection to the region, immense influence, and long-standing trustworthiness make him the ideal choice as our brand ambassador. Known widely for his active lifestyle, an advocate for a balanced homegrown diet, and a strong proponent of milk-based drinks as an ideal choice of refreshment, Rana perfectly represents the values of Godrej Jersey Badam Milk. We are confident that this strategic collaboration will help us build more credentials in the Refreshments category and serve more consumers with Godrej Jersey Badam milk - a perfect combination of taste and health to refresh yourself.”

The new television commercial featuring Rana Daggubati showcases him in various avatars, reflecting his dynamic and fast-paced lifestyle. From kickstarting his day with a morning run to leading meetings as an entrepreneur, from shooting for films and hosting his show to enjoying quality family time in the evening, the commercial highlights how Godrej Jersey Badam Milk serves as the smart refreshment, keeping him energised and ready to take on every moment of his day. The TVC has been conceptualised and created by Mind Your Language!

Commenting on their association, Deepan Ramachandran, founder & CCO Mind Your Language! said, "Partnering with Godrej Jersey Badam Milk for this campaign has been an exciting creative journey. The challenge was to bring a modern, bold approach while staying true to the brand's legacy. The goal was to be relevant to the existing Godrej Jersey Badam Milk users, while also helping the brand land the key proposition with this refreshed relaunch. By showcasing Rana Daggubati in both his professional and personal life, we’ve created a TVC that is relatable and engaging. This campaign is dynamic, fresh, and perfectly mirrors Rana’s energy and dedication to excellence. In today’s world where attention spans are shorter than ever, we knew we had to employ a creative device (rap) to hook the audience and keep the storytelling authentic and impactful."