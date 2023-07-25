Godrej Security Solutions collaborates with Keerthy Suresh to strengthen the southern markets

The company unveiled a new advertisement with Keerthy for their range of home lockers and electronic home security solutions.
The 'Dasara’ star has recently partnered with Godrej Security Solutions to be the face of their latest campaign in the south. Godrej Security Solutions, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group unveiled a new advertisement with Keerthy for their range of home lockers and electronic home security solutions.
“I’m excited to be a part of this iconic brand and I remember my family having this Godrej ‘Tijori’ that was so important. It’s a brand that is synonymous with security and has protected our valuables for so many generations. Even today, the younger generation may not be storing gold at home as much but they may need a good locker to store many important documents. I personally believe that security always starts at home and the responsibility is with us. For example, I myself look at all aspects of home security, from my home locker to my home camera, to even CCTVs. It’s important that we all take these steps so we can have peace of mind and not worry about the safety of our home and valuables all the time”, says Keerthy Suresh.
Pushkar Gokhale, business head, Godrej Security Solutions commented, “As a brand, our first aim is to help people understand the importance of securing their homes and valuables, in the light of the changing threat perception & Security landscape. It is important they invest in the right solutions. South India is a very important market for us, and we needed a face that relates & connects with the audience here. Keerthy was hence the apt choice to represent our brand and we feel confident that this association will help us create an impact on a larger audience”.