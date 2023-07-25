Godrej Security Solutions collaborates with Keerthy Suresh to strengthen the southern markets

“I’m excited to be a part of this iconic brand and I remember my family having this Godrej ‘Tijori’ that was so important. It’s a brand that is synonymous with security and has protected our valuables for so many generations. Even today, the younger generation may not be storing gold at home as much but they may need a good locker to store many important documents. I personally believe that security always starts at home and the responsibility is with us. For example, I myself look at all aspects of home security, from my home locker to my home camera, to even CCTVs. It’s important that we all take these steps so we can have peace of mind and not worry about the safety of our home and valuables all the time”, says Keerthy Suresh.