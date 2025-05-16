Godrej unveils AI-powered premium refrigerators in new campaign

Godrej & Boyce has launched a new campaign for its AI-powered Side-by-Side Refrigerators, targeting the premium segment and offering larger capacity and convenience for Indian consumers. The campaign spans across TVC, digital and social, OOH and in-stores, reaching consumers through multiple touchpoints.

The TVC highlights the AI technology of Godrej's Side-by-Side Refrigerators, which adapts to usage patterns. The campaign includes hoardings in key markets, in-store visibility, targeted digital promotions, and influencer content on social media to showcase the Eon Velvet series.

Speaking on this campaign, Swati Rathi, head of marketing, appliances business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “The modern Indian consumers evaluate all their purchases through the lens of convenience, technology and aesthetics and our new launch more than meets the consumer expectations on each of these fronts. With outstanding looks, inbuilt intelligence and convenience, the new Eon Velvet series is already winning consumer hearts at the stores and with the new video campaign, we are unveiling it to a wider audience.”

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Creativeland Asia.

The Made-in-India Eon Velvet Refrigerator features an inverter compressor, a digital touch panel, and silent operation. It is available in three colours: Opera Rose, Opera Black, and Opera Blue.