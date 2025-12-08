Godrej unveils e-waste awareness campaign targeting young audiences

Godrej Enterprises Group’s Appliances Business has expanded its India v/s E-Waste initiative with a new awareness campaign that draws attention to how improperly discarded electronic waste can enter soil, water, and eventually food. The campaign uses visual metaphors to demonstrate the issue and aims to reach young audiences through digital content and school-based activations.

The initiative follows rising concerns over India’s growing e-waste generation. According to the Press Information Bureau, India produced nearly 1.3 million metric tonnes of e-waste in FY24–25. Global estimates from the UN’s Global E-Waste Monitor indicate that annual worldwide e-waste is increasing by 2.6 million tonnes and is projected to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030.

Godrej’s new campaign includes short social films that depict familiar food items redesigned with toxic e-waste components to illustrate how contamination can travel through the ecosystem. The brand has also begun workshops across more than 200 schools and installed life-sized models such as an ‘E-waste Table’, ‘Toxic Tacos’, and a ‘Circuit Board Cake’ to simplify the issue for students.

Kamal Nandi, business head & EVP, Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said: “Our brand’s foundation is deeply rooted in pioneering progress for our people, nation and planet. With this visually impactful e-waste awareness campaign, our aim is to encourage citizens to rethink their e-waste footprint, to nudge them towards responsible e-waste disposal for safeguarding our future.”

Swati Rathi, head – marketing, Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said: “With young Indias growing up as digital natives surrounded by appliances, electronic toys and gadgets, the e-waste burden is only set to rise further. As a responsible brand with environment stewardship as one of our core values we want to help our young generation start right, when it comes to e-waste disposal habits. This awareness campaign speaks to young India through the language of food, using impactful visual metaphors to help them connect e-waste to their own health and wellbeing, encouraging them to be more mindful about responsible e-waste disposal.”

The campaign, conceptualised by Adfactors PR and Tribes Communication, is supported by digital video distribution and social media amplification, alongside activations conducted with e-waste partner Hulladek.