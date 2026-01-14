Godrej Yummiez & Pigeon Air Fryers team up to challenge kitchen myths

Godrej Yummiez and Stovekraft’s Pigeon Air Fryers have come together for a digital awareness campaign aimed at addressing long-held perceptions around frozen foods and air fryers in Indian kitchens.

The campaign is built around the idea that many cooking choices are still guided by assumptions formed years ago. Frozen foods are often seen as a last-resort option, while air fryers are commonly viewed as limited to snack preparation. The initiative seeks to question these views by highlighting how modern cooking habits, time constraints and changing food preferences have reshaped the role of both.

The campaign draws attention to advances such as Individual Quick Freezing (IQF), which helps preserve taste and nutrients while extending shelf life. It also points to the growing acceptance of frozen snacks in India, supported by data from Godrej Yummiez’s STTEM 2.0 Snacking report, which indicates that over half of Indian consumers now consider frozen snacks safe.

Air fryers are positioned as practical cooking tools rather than occasional appliances. The campaign highlights their ability to reduce oil usage, retain nutrients better than deep frying and simplify everyday cooking, especially for households managing long workdays and late meals.

As part of the initiative, curated kits featuring a Pigeon Air Fryer and Godrej Yummiez frozen snacks were shared with mothers across the country. The products were integrated into daily routines, including lunchboxes, after-school snacks and late-night meals, to reflect real-life usage rather than one-off occasions.

“At Godrej Foods, we focus on making everyday cooking easier and more reliable for modern homes.

Convenience, nutrition, and taste should go hand in hand, and that is what guides our approach to innovation. Collaborations like the one with Pigeon showcase how frozen foods and air fryers can work together seamlessly, helping families manage busy routines while ensuring meals remain satisfying and wholesome”, said Anushree Dewen, head of Marketing and Innovation, Godrej Foods.

“Air fryers are moving beyond being seen as occasional gadgets to becoming meaningful cooking tools in Indian homes. As a brand deeply rooted in Indian kitchens, we see this as an opportunity to lead the shift towards smarter, more balanced cooking choices. Our focus with air fryers is to make healthier cooking feel intuitive, familiar and achievable for everyday Indian homes”, added Amitabh Bhatia, head of Marketing, Stovekraft.