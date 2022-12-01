Godrej Yummiez unveils campaign ‘Yummiez Mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’ for Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz

Commenting on the new TVC, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, Godrej Tyson Foods, said, “As a brand, Godrej Yummiez has always launched products that has created a space for itself on shelves and in homes. Our latest product, Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is high on taste and quality and does not have any added preservative thus making it a safe & delicious snack. The uniqueness of the product lies in its crunch and this is exactly what our new TVC communicates. Given the products new and exciting shape, we are certain it will become an instant potato-based snacking favorite for adults as well as kids.”