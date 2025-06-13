Godrej’s Father’s Day video reveals how advice can unlock potential

Godrej Enterprises Group has released a short Father’s Day video as part of its #UnlockNewWorlds campaign. The film highlights the values passed down by fathers and how they influence growth at work and in life.

The film features eight employees from the group sharing advice from their fathers. They discuss how this guidance has influenced their values, decisions, and careers. The film shows how advice from fathers on integrity, reliability, and boldness still matters today. For the employees, these lessons guide them both personally and professionally.

Speaking about the film, Sumeet Bhojani, head- brand and strategic insights, Godrej Industries Group said, “A father’s words often become the quiet wisdom we carry through life, subtle yet profound. These lessons may never appear on a resume or job description, but they shape how we think, how we lead, and how we grow both personally and professionally. At Godrej Enterprises Group, we believe that unlocking new worlds begins with nurturing the values that drive meaningful progress. With this video, we honour the influence of such advice, that helps us unlock not just greater impact, but also a better version of ourselves. In honouring these voices, we also reflect the culture we are building at Godrej Enterprises Group; one that is rooted in empathy, integrity, and the belief that every life we touch should be empowered to unlock new possibilities.”

With a 127-year history, Godrej has focused on progress and innovation, addressing changing societal needs to help people and communities #UnlockNewWorlds. The film shows how small moments, like a piece of advice, can start meaningful change. It honours fathers and the values behind Godrej’s culture.