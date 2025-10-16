Godrej’s ‘Kanta Didi’ inspires conversations on acceptance

Godrej Industries Group has launched its new Diwali campaign ‘Kanta Didi’ under its owned media platform, Godrej L’Affaire. Continuing the #CelebratingAcceptance initiative, the film encourages conversations around inclusion and understanding in everyday life.

Advertisment

Set within a familiar home environment, the narrative unfolds between a domestic worker and a queer couple, depicting how acceptance can arise naturally through empathy rather than ideology. What begins as a moment of hesitation evolves into a story of warmth, respect, and human connection.

At the centre of the film is Kanta Didi, a domestic worker who meets a queer couple for the first time. Her candid and compassionate response to their relationship reflects the film’s core message — that acceptance is a simple act of humanity. Through her ease and openness, the film demonstrates how ordinary interactions can break stereotypes and foster inclusion.

Conceptualised by Agency09, ‘Kanta Didi’ builds on Godrej L’Affaire’s previous #CelebratingAcceptance campaigns, reinforcing that meaningful change often begins in small, personal spaces. The film’s message — “Riwaazon se rishte nahi bante, hum rishton se riwaaz banate hai” — underlines that relationships, not rituals, shape the essence of Diwali celebrations.