Godrej's #RespectAllBandhans campaign elevates inclusivity and unity

Godrej Industries and Associate Companies (GILAC) is continuing its #RespectAllBandhans campaign with two new digital films. The campaign is designed to remind people to respect and protect all types of relationships, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, or any other factor that may cause discrimination. The two new films depict relationships that deserve to be cherished, regardless of any external factors.
Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, an owned media platform by Godrej Industries dedicated to food and culinary space, collaborated with Chef Vicky Ratnani to cook an interesting Respect All Bandhan recipe titled ‘Chatpata Humanity Millet Chat’. This recipe is made with Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty and a few other ingredients. Every step in the recipe not only guides the viewer through the cooking process but also weaves in profound messages about shattering biases and stereotypes. Beyond a mere recipe, it's a thoughtful exploration of inclusivity and kindness.
In an effort to promote kindness and empathy among all relations, not just between brother and sister, Godrej Industries has launched the #RespectAllBandhans campaign. The digital films released in the second edition of the campaign by Godrej L'Affaire and Godrej Vikhroli Cucina attempt to break biases and encourage people to be more accepting of others.
The goal of these digital films is to get people thinking and to promote inclusiveness with attractive visuals that our viewers can contemplate. If we #RespectAllBandhans, the planet will be a home for everyone. everyone.