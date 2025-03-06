Godrej’s #SheForShe campaign puts women’s support in the spotlight

Godrej Industries Group has launched the #SheForShe campaign to promote support among women. The campaign focuses on shared experiences across generations, identities, and professions, reinforcing the group's commitment to gender diversity and equality.

The campaign features women exchanging letters, sharing their challenges, experiences, and achievements while recognising each other's journeys.

Commenting on the campaign, Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Industries Group said, “#SheForShe is a tribute to the everyday strength and solidarity that unite women. It celebrates diverse experiences and reminds us that when we uplift one another, we all rise together. At Godrej Industries Group, we believe true empowerment starts with recognition and support. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable future where every woman’s voice is heard and valued.”

Conceptualised and created by Godrej Creative Lab and the Corporate Brand & Communications Team at Godrej Industries Group, the campaign brings to life stories of women from different backgrounds – from a young woman embracing independence in Mumbai to a homemaker building a nurturing home, from a woman reclaiming her identity to a trans woman asserting her place in society.

“#SheForShe is more than just a campaign,” said Swati Bhattacharya, head of Godrej Creative Lab. “When we speak for each other, we come from a place of understanding and appreciating each other’s path and each other’s journeys. Because every woman’s strength, fight, and triumph is connected. #SheForShe is a reminder that no woman stands alone. That our voices are louder, our impact greater, and our future stronger when we stand together. This poem isn’t just words – it’s a call to see, hear, and champion each other. And when we do that, we all win,” she added.

Shirsha Guha Thakurta, director at Oink Films, added, “#SheForShe is a very personal piece of work for me. When women speak for women, they don’t just break barriers - they break cycles, rewrite narratives, and create space for voices that have long been silenced. This film isn’t about a movement; it’s about a mindset. A reminder that when we lift each other up, we don’t just change one life - we change the whole story”

#SheForShe will be showcased across digital platforms, social media, and Godrej L’Affaire, the group’s owned media platform.