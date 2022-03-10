goEgoNetwork appoints SRV Media as its Agency of Record

Expressing his joy in exploring the creative possibilities of the brand, Dr. Vikram Kumar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SRV Media Pvt. Ltd. said “We are excited to partner with goEgoNetwork as their communication consultant. goEgoNetwork has displayed immense expertise and proficiency in building EV charging stations, powered by its own software management system. As an agency, we look forward to aiding and scaling goEgoNetwork’s efforts and initiatives into creating valuable experiences for its existing and future customers.”