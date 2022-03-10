goEgoNetwork appoints SRV Media as its Agency of Record

As a part of the mandate, SRV Media, a digital marketing and PR agency, will handle social media marketing and other performance marketing activities for the brand.
goEgoNetwork appoints Pune headquartered SRV Media as its digital marketing agency. As a part of the mandate, SRV Media, a digital marketing and PR agency, will handle social media marketing and other performance marketing activities for the brand. The agency will be looking after social media boost-posts on Facebook and Instagram to generate higher reach, user engagement, and profile visits for the brand.
Recently, SRV Media planned and executed a pilot lead generation and branding campaign on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google. The main objective of the campaign was to generate quality leads for the business; which exceeded the client's expectations. The agency is now looking forward to initiate a full-fledged performance marketing campaign to further achieve the long-term desired results.
Sayantan Chakraborti, CEO & founder of goEgoNetwork said, “We are delighted to get SRV Media on board as our digital marketing agency. We believe SRV Media’s in-depth understanding of the market will help us communicate and engage with our customers more effectively. We look forward to their original and innovative initiatives.”
Expressing his joy in exploring the creative possibilities of the brand, Dr. Vikram Kumar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SRV Media Pvt. Ltd. said “We are excited to partner with goEgoNetwork as their communication consultant. goEgoNetwork has displayed immense expertise and proficiency in building EV charging stations, powered by its own software management system. As an agency, we look forward to aiding and scaling goEgoNetwork’s efforts and initiatives into creating valuable experiences for its existing and future customers.”
The ‘Make in India’ EV charging solution provider, goEgoNetwork is a market leader and one-stop solution for all EV charging requirements. Backed by Bagla Group’s four-decade-long manufacturing legacy in the automobile industry, goEgoNetwork is the first and only company present in India with an OCPP 1.6 certification. Moreover, the company has four international patents to its name. The platform is already capable of managing 20 million transactions every day.