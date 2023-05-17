Goibibo launches a new campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar featuring Prajakta Koli

Goibibo has launched its latest campaign – #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar – to solve a pet peeve in the world of offers. Discounts can sometimes play a crucial in the hotel's decision-making process. Mostly, discounts are offered as a percentage reduction on spending, capped at a certain amount. While this strategy can attract customers, the ultimate benefits to the end users are mostly only marginal. This leads to user disappointment or additional time spent working out the numbers to determine the best offer.