Goibibo launches a new campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar featuring Prajakta Koli

The campaign conceptualised by MagicCircle Communications positions the brand as the buddy that tops up your budget for hotel reservations.
Goibibo has launched its latest campaign – #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar – to solve a pet peeve in the world of offers. Discounts can sometimes play a crucial in the hotel's decision-making process. Mostly, discounts are offered as a percentage reduction on spending, capped at a certain amount. While this strategy can attract customers, the ultimate benefits to the end users are mostly only marginal. This leads to user disappointment or additional time spent working out the numbers to determine the best offer.
Building on this insight, Goibibo’s campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar, just as the name suggests, offers a flat discount of 1000 to first-time customers. The brand aims to add real value for its customers through the sharp and attractive offer, a refreshing departure from traditional ‘Up to X% discounts’ that are often only perceived as a pull factor.
The campaign is brought to life by a digital film featuring leading social media stars Prajakta Kohli, Vihan Samat, and Sanjana Sarathy. The film showcases the three friends chatting about their hotel bookings for a Goa vacation, highlighting the various considerations of travel budgets. The extra INR 1000 from Goibibo is a compelling proposition that helps the group realize their plan.
Customers can choose from Goibibo's extensive range of accommodation offerings, including hotels, homestays, hostels, villas, and apartments, and apply the discount simply by using the coupon code WELCOME.
The film has been conceptualised by MagicCircle Communications and is live on YouTube from 12th May, 2023.