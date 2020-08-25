Goibibo's new ad tells us that a break is essential, even while you WFH

This is where Goibibo, one of India's leading travel portals comes into the picture with its new ad where it emphasises that #BreakBhiEssentialHai. The 78-seconds ad shows multiple clips of how we're stuck in a loop of household chores and unlimited office checklists and has lead to a situation where we are not able to figure out, what's essential and what's not. But, it is a fact that breaks are essential.