Goibibo's new ad tells us that a break is essential, even while you WFH

Amid household chores and office work, you deserve a timeout.
Before the pandemic and the lockdown, we yearned for days when we could work from home. No commuting, no fast-paced office life, everything's so calm and cool, it felt like a dream come true. The reality turned out to be so different.
In the last few months, all of us have worked from home, no, worked more from home. And adding to office work are household chores. From sweeping the floors and doing the dishes to chopping vegetables and buying groceries, we simply cannot stop working.
This is where Goibibo, one of India's leading travel portals comes into the picture with its new ad where it emphasises that #BreakBhiEssentialHai. The 78-seconds ad shows multiple clips of how we're stuck in a loop of household chores and unlimited office checklists and has lead to a situation where we are not able to figure out, what's essential and what's not. But, it is a fact that breaks are essential.
And while you cannot travel, Goibibo has rolled out a fun quiz that will help people reason out if they are longing for a solo weekend getaway or a romantic break with their significant other.
WatConsult, the digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network and Cellar Door Productions are behind this ad.