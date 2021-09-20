Golden boy Neeraj Chopra reveals his unseen avatar in CRED’s new ad

Twitter users go gaga over Olympic champion’s acting skills; compare him with bollywood actors.
As the second innings of IPL 2021 starts, CRED is back with its latest IPL 2021 ad film for its ‘CRED: Great for the Good’ campaign. Jim Sarbh is back this time again highlighting CRED’s features and rewards. The ad features Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in an extravagant filmy avatar.
The campaign is conceptualised by Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Tanmay Bhat, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama and written by EarlyMan Films.
Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Shah, founder and chief executive officer, CRED, said, “We are happy to continue our partnership with IPL as it returns this year. At CRED, our vision is to build a trustworthy community. In this campaign, we aim to solidify our message of financial literacy and educate the viewers on the benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour.”
Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, All Things Small shared his experience of working on the ad in a LinkedIn post.
Netizens can be seen going gaga over Chopra’s acting skills in the ad spot.