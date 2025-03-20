Good Home unveils 'Bathroom Nahi, Freshroom' campaign for bathrooms

Good Home, the home care brand from TTK Healthcare, launched the campaign - ‘Bathroom Nahi, Freshroom’ conceptualised by Curry Nation. The campaign aims to redefine the air freshener category by focusing on long-lasting bathroom freshness. The brand seeks to change how people perceive bathrooms, positioning them as spaces for freshness and comfort.

The 'Bathroom Nahi, Freshroom' campaign promotes transforming bathrooms into fresh, relaxing spaces using the right fragrance. The new TVC highlights how a simple shift in perception can enhance the bathroom experience.

The film will be rolled out across mainline and digital channels such as Zee Marathi, Zee Cinema, Star Plus, Star Pravah, Dangal, Sony Max, Colors Cineplex, Sun TV, KTV, B4U, Aaj Tak, Pitaara TV, PTC Punjabi and OTT Platforms. It will be made available in 7 regional languages.

Commenting on the new campaign, Saket Govind, AGM marketing, TTK Healthcare said, “Most air fresheners in the market offer nothing unique in terms of fragrance or promise. With ‘Bathroom Nahi, Freshroom,’ we are not just introducing a superior product - we are transforming consumer perception. Good Home Aroma is designed to go beyond basic odor control and reassure customers that with our products, bathrooms will smell so good, they’ll be called Freshrooms!”

Nagessh Pannaswami, founder, Curry Nation commented, “It has been a delight working with Team Good Home. It was the synchronisation of our energies and passion to bring to life an out of the box campaign which transforms the industry. With the ‘Bathroom Nahi, Freshroom’ campaign, Good Home is not just redefining air care; it’s changing the way we think about our everyday spaces.”