Goodknight Flash delivers 2-hour mosquito protection after power outages in new campaign

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed 'Renofluthrin' – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vapouriser formulation for mosquito control. The formulations made of Renofluthrin is twice more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vapouriser format currently available in India. Rigorous testing and approval by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) underscore its efficacy and safety.
GCPL, a renowned company in household insecticides category, has introduced the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser. To support this launch, the brand has unveiled a TVC, crafted by Lightbox, GCPL's in-house creative studio, underscoring Goodknight's dedication to meaningful storytelling. The Goodknight Flash TVC showcases the product's efficacy, highlighting its ability to remain effective for up to 2 hours even after a power outage.
Shilpa Suresh, head of marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), shared insights about the campaign, "There is an influx of mosquito repellents in our country containing unregistered and illegal Chinese molecules that can be harmful to us. At Goodknight, we have always been pioneers of launching safe and effective new solutions against mosquito-borne diseases. Through this new campaign, we aim to inform our audience that the Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser with India developed molecule ‘Renofluthrin’ is twice more effective than any other repellent available in market.”
The commercial features a father and mother putting their new-born to sleep with the confidence that Goodknight Flash will keep mosquitoes away without any smoke. When the electricity unexpectedly goes out, they worry about maintaining a good night's sleep. However, the innovative Goodknight Flash continues to work, ensuring a mosquito-free and safe night for the family.
Gaurav Kumar, lead creative strategist – Lightbox, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “The TV commercial emphasizes the effectiveness of our liquid vapouriser, which continues to work for upto 2 hours after a power outage. We aimed to address what happens when the electricity goes off—a topic often overlooked in advertisements—by providing a solution for that specific scenario. We wanted to share with our audience that Goodnight Flash protects the entire family, by ensuring a mosquito-free environment.”
Research by Goodknight shows that 63% of Indians prefer liquid vaporisers to protect their families from mosquitoes, and Goodknight Flash offers enhanced protection and peace of mind for households across the country.