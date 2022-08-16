Goodknight launches TVC for its Jumbo Fast Card

The film opens with a father-daughter duo, where the father is talking to his wife who informs him that she will take four hours to get back home. She asks the father to not have too much fun to which the father replies okay while noticing some mosquitoes above his daughter’s head. Seeing this the father immediately lights up the Fast Card. The father-daughter duo is then seen playing around the house without being interrupted by mosquitoes. When the mother finally comes home, she looks around the house which is a mess and sighs.