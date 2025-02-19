Google adds to its Gemini Live gambit with file upload feature

Google has announced a new feature to Google Gemini Live that enables users to upload images or files to the live conversation. The tech giant has unveiled a new ad for Pixel phones showcasing the use cases of the new tools.

The brand has also explained the features in a blog post, touting the new features and their applicability on new Android devices. The blog post reads, “Gemini Live1 allows you to have natural, free-flowing conversations with Gemini. It is especially helpful when you want some AI-powered help to brainstorm new ideas, organize your thoughts, or simplify complex topics.”

“Because Gemini Live is built to work with Android, it’s easy to transition from what you’re doing on your phone to starting a conversation about it. And starting today, Gemini Live is becoming more versatile, allowing you to add images, files and YouTube videos to the conversation.”

The ad put out by the brand is also reflective of these new features that depict many users trying their hands at the new Gemini Live, prompting the AI assistant to analyse and discuss images, files, etc.

Google has been marketing its AI quite heavily since the launch of its Pixel 9 phones in August. Since the initial launch, the brand has been advertising its Gemini AI and its utilities quite often, and consistently.

This also follows a larger trend in the smartphone market, where brands such as Apple, Samsung, and even Oppo are marketing their AI offerings along with other flagship specifications on their devices.

Samsung’s latest addition to its Smartphone lineup is the Galaxy S25 series, which again followed this newly formed template of marketing in the industry. The brand’s initial promos were more about the phone being a perfect AI companion than its other hardware features.

Apple on the other hand has been heavy on its Apple Intelligence, which took a while to go live after the initial launch of the iPhone 16 series.