Google-backed Portfolio Night 2025 opens for young creatives

The One Club for Creativity has opened registrations for Portfolio Night 2025, with BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India hosting the fourth edition in India. The online session is scheduled for October 6, followed by an in-person event on October 7. Registrations close on October 3.

Portfolio Night is a global platform that connects aspiring creatives with top creative leaders. Participants receive direct feedback on their work, showcase ideas, and get a shot at breaking into the advertising industry.

Google is the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition and will provide the live brief for the Portfolio Night All-Stars competition. The contest will see emerging creatives worldwide work on a real brand assignment, with the winning team flying to New York in 2026 to present their campaign during The One Club’s Creative Week.