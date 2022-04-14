Google certificate course woos professionals who wish to switch careers

The ad narrates the story of a professional, who made the move from finance and management to UX design.
While transitioning to a new job is, in itself, a challenging process, moving on to a different career poses even bigger challenges. It may involve a marked shift in jobs requiring new primary skills or knowledge, or a totally different work environment.
Global search engine giant Google’s latest ad is Yesha Shah’s story - her journey of finding a career she’s passionate about. Amidst the COVID pandemic, Google certificate course enabled her to make the move from finance and management to user experience (UX) design. With lessons and instruction from Google instructors, she landed her dream job as a UX designer and researcher within three months of completing the program.
Google certificate courses were launched in March 2021, in association with US-based online learning platform Coursera. The courses are in the fields of data analytics, project management and UX design, and are aimed at working professionals, who want to get ahead in their careers. No prior experience is required to enroll in these courses and the professional can also learn at their individual pace.
Sapna Chadha, vice president, marketing - India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Google Asia Pacific, shared the film on her LinkedIn profile, saying, “Pivoting to a new career can be daunting, but in the ever changing world we are in, it is more important than ever to stay relevant. Now, imagine staying relevant and finding your passion both.”
“When you set your mind on something, anything is possible. Grateful to see how Google career certificates are playing a role in helping many in their journey,” her post added.