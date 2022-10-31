Google Cloud India unveils a new brand campaign

Madhura Haldipur, senior creative director, Kinnect, added, “It’s a privilege to be able to work on a brand like Google Cloud with solid values; it informs every decision you make on the campaign. We wanted to do justice to this unique spirit that takes guts before the glory, sees a single-minded focus to find a solution, and has the heart and belief to see it through. With this campaign, we hope to show that behind ‘b2b’ are real humans who are making a difference in the lives of other humans.”