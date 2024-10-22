Google enhances travel ads with expanded feeds for hotels, prices, and ratings

Google has announced an enhancement to its Search Ads, aimed at improving the travel planning experience for users. Millions of travellers rely on these ads to explore destinations, find accommodations, and create travel itineraries. In response to feedback from advertisers seeking more effective ways to provide relevant information, Google is now allowing all hotel advertisers to integrate Travel Feeds into their ads.

This new feature enables advertisers to showcase essential data, including hotel names, prices, available dates, ratings, and images, directly within the Search Ads format. Additionally, Google is testing the expansion of this format to cover other travel-related offerings, such as activities, car rentals, and events, further enriching the information available to potential travellers. This initiative is set to enhance ad performance and provide users with the most current and relevant travel options.

The format allows advertisers to display detailed inventory information, including prices and availability, ensuring potential guests can book properties as advertised. Travellers can also quickly refine their options using the ratings and images included in the ads.

Looking ahead, Google plans to expand the Travel Feeds feature beyond hotels to include activities, car rentals, and events, broadening the opportunities for advertisers in other travel sectors. This expansion aims to enhance user experience and drive more dynamic ad engagement in the travel space.

Google has streamlined the process for advertisers to integrate Travel Feeds into Search Ads. Advertisers with an existing travel feed linked to Google Ads will automatically have relevant information included in both new and existing campaigns. For those without a linked feed, the setup is straightforward and only needs to be done once.

adTo provide flexibility, Google Ads allows advertisers to opt out of this feature at both the account and individual campaign levels. This initiative aims to enhance ad relevance and improve user experience in travel advertising.