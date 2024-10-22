Google gamifies Search with a new 'googly' campaign

Ogilvy’s latest campaign for Google Search- Googlies on Google – is designed to transform how people experience online searches by tapping into the power of curiosity. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, this campaign invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their desire to learn more and uncover surprising insights - all from the lens of interactivity.

Over six weeks, users will encounter 50 Googlies - quirky questions that seem to have obvious answers, but hold surprising truths when searched for. The magic of Googlies lies in the familiar feeling of curiosity. You hear a “Did you know?” fact, and suddenly, you’re hooked, eager to search for the answer. The campaign takes this natural instinct and gamifies the search experience, making it not just informative but playful and interactive.

These Googlies will pop up everywhere - in your social media feed, on TV screens, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, grocery aisles, and even on product packaging - turning everyday moments into opportunities for discovery.

The campaign is directed by Harshik Suraiya. It focuses on enhancing the search experience, blending curiosity with interactivity. Googlies on Google opens up a world of knowledge, one surprise at a time. Whether you're at home, on the go, or simply browsing, Googlies on Google is set to turn your search experience into a playful adventure.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer Ogilvy India says, “As creators, our goal with Googlies on Google was to transform the simple act of searching into something more - an interactive experience driven by curiosity, engagement, and delight. By crafting playful and thought-provoking moments, we’ve turned everyday searches into opportunities for discovery and surprise. It’s not just about finding answers, but about sparking the joy of learning in unexpected ways. With Googlies on Google, we aim to elevate the product experience by turning curiosity into engaging moments of discovery.”

CREDITS-

AGENCY: Ogilvy Mumbai

CLIENT NAME: Google India

CAMPAIGN NAME: Googlies on Google - Dhoondoge toh Jaanoge

CCOs India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak

EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON: Hephzibah Pathak

CEO: VR Rajesh

PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF MUMBAI AND KOLKATA OFFICE: Hirol Gandhi

CSO: Prem Narayan

DCSO: Ganapathy Balagopalan

CREATIVE TEAM: Karunasagar Sridharan, Nishigandh Dhende, Jugal Joseph

ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT TEAM: Priyanka Rishi, Debaleena Ghosh, Mrunal Mehta, Arvind Vissapragada, Akhila Kalesh

BRAND STRATEGY TEAM: Abir Banerjee, Aditya Arora, Manali Vora

DIRECTOR: Harshik Suraiya

PRODUCTION HOUSE: Vanilla Films